Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WestRock’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE WRK opened at $45.37 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after acquiring an additional 287,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

