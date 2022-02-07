Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,932,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

