Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $31,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,526.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.