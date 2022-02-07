Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Sells $327,081.77 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EQR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

