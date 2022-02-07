Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EUXTF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. Euronext has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

