Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 423 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 55.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Airbnb by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1,400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,344,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,550,000 after purchasing an additional 255,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.56 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.