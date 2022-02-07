Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 900 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $51.29 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

