Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 286.9% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 49,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $901,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

