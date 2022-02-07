Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $365.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.71. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

