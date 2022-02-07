Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 1,707 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,468. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,833,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

