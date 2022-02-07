ExclusiveCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $77.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $332,444.50 and $77.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.