Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPRO shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

XPRO stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

