Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

