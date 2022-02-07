Farallon Capital Management LLC Takes $74.86 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 574,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 246,607 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after buying an additional 224,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,482 shares of company stock worth $2,163,223. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

