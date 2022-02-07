Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 82,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,143. The firm has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at $3,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

