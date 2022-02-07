Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Head to Head Review

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baytex Energy and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baytex Energy and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Fast Track Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 3.18 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.28 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

