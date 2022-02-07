Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,299 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

