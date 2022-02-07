Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Shares Down 2.3%

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) shares traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.48. 120,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 343,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.