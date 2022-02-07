Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,200 ($29.58) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,700.00.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $31.08 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

