FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.11% from the stock’s current price.

FGI Industries stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 726,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,306. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

