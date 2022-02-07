Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $525,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS opened at $113.76 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

