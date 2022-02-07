Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $48.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.46.

FITB opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

