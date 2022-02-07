FIL Ltd Buys 49,372 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. CGI comprises 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $695,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $87.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
