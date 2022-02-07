FIL Ltd Buys 49,372 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. CGI comprises 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $695,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $87.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

