FIL Ltd Purchases 898,413 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $438,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

