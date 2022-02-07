FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $900,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,377,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG opened at $161.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $391.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

