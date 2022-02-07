FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 891,644 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $369,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.
BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
