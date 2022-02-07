Financial Survey: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of MetLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jackson Financial and MetLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MetLife $71.08 billion 0.82 $5.41 billion $7.32 9.42

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jackson Financial and MetLife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 MetLife 0 1 11 0 2.92

Jackson Financial presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. MetLife has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Given MetLife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Jackson Financial and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A MetLife 9.22% 11.96% 1.06%

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. MetLife pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

MetLife beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.S., Asia, Latin America, EMEA, MetLife Holdings and Corporate & Other. The U.S. segment offers a broad range of protection products and services aimed at serving the financial needs of customers throughout their lives. The U.S. segment is organized into three businesses: Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty. The Asia segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include whole life, term life, variable life, universal life, accident & health insurance, fixed and variable annuities and endowment products. The Latin America segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & heal

