First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Financial by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.