First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.