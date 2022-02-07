First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sells C$2,872,917.80 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total value of C$2,872,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,725,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,261,691.89.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$8,951,912.50.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.33. 438,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,887. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

