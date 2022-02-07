First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$23.00 target price on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$32.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.62. The stock has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

