First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $182.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

