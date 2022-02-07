First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 147.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $761,000.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

