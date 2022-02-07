First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $181.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $169.80 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.