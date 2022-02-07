First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4,548.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 185.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $192.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average is $205.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.