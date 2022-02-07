First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SKY opened at $72.35 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.