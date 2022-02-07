First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.59 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $883.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

