First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.06 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

