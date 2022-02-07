First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 881,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 967,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.662 per share. This represents a $6.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,559,000 after acquiring an additional 966,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,455,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after buying an additional 656,649 shares in the last quarter.

