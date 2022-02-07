First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Gap Down to $20.45

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.45, but opened at $20.02. First Trust Natural Gas ETF shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 12,131 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 204.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $820,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 156.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

