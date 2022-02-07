Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 2.5% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Five Below were worth $78,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.81. 15,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,383. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

