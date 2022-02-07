FLO (FLO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

