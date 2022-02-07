Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $160,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $32.64 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.