Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 407,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 276,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.82.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

