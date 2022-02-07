Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 407,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 276,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.82.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
