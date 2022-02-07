FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FORM opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

