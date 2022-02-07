Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives $75.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

