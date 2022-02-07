Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

