Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $63.88. 3,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 84.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.