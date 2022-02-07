Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 552,700 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.45 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fossil Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,570 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,799 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.