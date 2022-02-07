Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $222,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.